Amazon says the $500 Peloton knock-off isn’t from Amazon after all

Money

Amazon is distancing itself from the $499 stationary bike that the manufacturer said was “developed in collaboration with Amazon.”

Fitness startup Ecehelon said in a press release Tuesday that it built a Prime-branded bike and Amazon partnered with the startup to build Amazon’s “first-ever connected fitness product.” The press release has now been deleted and Amazon told Bloomberg Tuesday the bike is “not an Amazon product or related to Amazon Prime.”

“Echelon does not have a formal partnership with Amazon. We are working with Echelon to clarify this in its communications, stop the sale of the product, and change the product branding,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Bloomberg. The company did not comment to CNN Business.

The bike’s product page is still on Amazon’s website, but can’t be ordered. Echelon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Prime Bike was positioned as a Peloton competitor because of its attractive price point, which is roughly $1,500 lower than Peloton’s flagship bike, and its closely emulated design and color. Tuesday’s announcement briefly sent shares of Peloton lower before rebounding.

Amazon also sells other similarly priced (or cheaper) stationary bikes. But using the Prime branding suggested it wanted to make its mark into the booming at-home fitness category. Prime is the company’s popular subscription service and commonly uses the name on products.

For now, confusion reigns.