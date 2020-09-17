Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden on ‘SNL’

Money

“Saturday Night Live” has found its Joe Biden.

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of “SNL,” NBC announced Wednesday.

The variety series will return just in time to mock the 2020 presidential election when it debuts on October 3. The series will premiere with five consecutive episodes leading up to the election on November 3.

Carrey is a surprising choice to play Biden considering that he’s not a part of the cast and that former cast member Jason Sudeikis is known for playing Biden.

However, “SNL” has been bringing outside talent to play characters more and more over the last four years. This includes Robert de Niro as Robert Mueller, Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci and, of course, Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump.

“SNL” usually nabs more attention during election years, and incorporating Carrey into the mix with Baldwin’s Trump should provide buzzy moments as the show takes on the debates and other news surrounding the election.

The other big piece of news for “SNL” on Wednesday is that the show is set to be back in front of a live audience again.

“SNL” is planning on having “a limited in-studio audience” at Rockefeller Center for this season, its 46th on television, NBC announced. It’ll be the first time “SNL” has aired from Studio 8H since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After production shut down, “SNL” followed up with a virtual show in April titled “Saturday Night Live At Home.”