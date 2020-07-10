Twitch pulls Black Lives Matter video after criticism that majority of streamers in it were White

Money

Streaming platform Twitch found itself in hot water for the second time in a week after it posted a video that was intended to support the Black Lives Matter movement but featured an overwhelming number of White creators.

The video was posted on Twitter, but it was taken down after the company received backlash online for failing to highlight Black creators.

The video, which was approximately one minute long, had only a single line spoken by a Black streamer and less than 11 seconds of run time featuring Black streamers, according to Polygon.

“This is a whole bucket of fail,” one Twitch streamer that goes by the handle cypheroftyr posted on Twitter on Thursday. “There’s a WHOLE LOT of Black Creators on here who not only speak out on this ALL THE TIME, but don’t get any credit for it.

“Y’all are speaking over us. Highlight Black folks doing the work already.”

When asked for comment, a representative for Twitch pointed to a follow-up tweet the company posted on Thursday: “We hear you. Our goal was to demonstrate the importance of allyship – a message we didn’t make clear. Only by working together can we create a positive change.”

This comes after Twitch posted a video intended to support LGBTQ creators but received negative feedback for the line, “The G in LGBTQIA+ also stands for gamer.”