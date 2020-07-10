Spotify and other apps crash on iPhones in apparent Facebook bug

Money

Popular apps including Spotify, Pinterest and Tinder were crashing on iPhones on Friday in what appeared to be a widespread outage linked to a Facebook bug.

Reports of the crashes spiked on DownDetector, a service monitoring site, around 7:30 am Friday on the East Coast, and users and developers vented their frustrations on social media.

By 10:30 am, Facebook said on its developer forum that an error in its iOS software development kit was resolved, about eight hours after it started investigating the spike in crashes.

Many app developers use this SDK to allow people to use their Facebook login information to sign into other apps — though users didn’t need to be using the Facebook login to be affected by the crashes.

It made for a frustrating Friday morning for developers and users of these apps, especially because a similar outage linked to the Facebook SDK occurred in May, according to the tech news site The Verge.