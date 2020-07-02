Stocks soar after jobs report

Money

Wall Street is cheering the better-than-expected June jobs report.

Futures had been pointing to about a 1% rise at the opening bell before the jobs numbers were released — but after the upbeat report, Dow futures were up 1.6%, more than 400 points.

The US economy added 4.8 million jobs in June, bringing the unemployment rate down to 11.1%.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures extended their gains, too, with the Nasdaq poised to hit a new all-time high. Big tech stocks Microsoft, Amazon and Netflix were all flirting with new records.

Tesla continued its meteoric rise as well, surging 9% to a new peak above $1,200 a share. Tesla also announced Thursday that it produced more than 82,000 vehicles in the second quarter and delivered nearly 91,000 cars — mostly its more affordable Model 3 and Ys.

Elon Musk’s electric car company has now soared nearly 200% this year. Tesla is worth over $225 billion, more than blue chip companies Coca-Cola and Disney as well as many other stocks in the Dow and S&P 500.

Shares of Big Pharma leader Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech continued to rally one day after the two drug companies announced “encouraging” data from an early study of a Covid-19 vaccine that the two companies are developing.