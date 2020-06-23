Money Matters: Colorado driver license fees increase Tuesday

Money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles will increase its licensing fees starting Tuesday.

The cost will increase for all Colorado driver licenses, instruction permits and identification cards, and their renewals.

The fee will go up 5% on Tuesday, and then on July 1, the fees will increase by another 5%.

The 10% adjustment means a standard driver license will cost $30.87, a rise from $28.

The cost is applied every time you renew your license - which in most cases is every 5 years.

The fee increase is to cover the expenses of licensing services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue was reduced for Colorado DMVs as more people stopped renewing their licenses.

Despite the fee increase, Colorado licensing fees will still be much lower than most other states.

Online DMV services are strongly encouraged at this time.

If you need an in-office-only service you are required to make an appointment online ahead of time.

