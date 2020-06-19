Apple is closing some of the stores it reopened because of a spike in coronavirus cases

Money

Apple reopened dozens of stores across the United States last month, after shutting them because of the coronavirus. Now, it is closing some of them again.

The company will shutter 11 stores across Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Arizona this weekend, it said Friday.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” Apple said in a statement. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

All four states have seen large spikes in cases in recent days, with experts saying Florida in particular could emerge as a new epicenter.

Apple had previously placed several restrictions and requirements on the stores it reopened, with some offering only curbside pickup and others mandating face coverings and temperature checks to enter.

“These are not decisions we rush into — and a store opening in no way means that we won’t take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people, said in a statement last month.

The company has 510 stores worldwide, 271 of which are in the US.

The following stores will be closing temporarily starting this weekend:

Florida

Waterside Shops

Coconut Point

North Carolina

Southpark

Northlake Mall

South Carolina

Haywood Mall

Arizona