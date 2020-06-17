The pod-ify empire welcomes Kim Kardashian West (What say you, Apple?)

Money

Another day, another mainstream corporation waking up to the racism that’s been literally staring them in the face for 100 years. And some other news. Let’s get into it.

THE POD-IFY EMPIRE GROWS

Spotify just added a crown jewel to its trove of podcast stars, signing an exclusive deal with Kim Kardashian West for a show about wrongful conviction and criminal justice reform.

Spotify confirmed the deal but declined to comment on details of the partnership, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

KKW is a huge get for Spotify, which over the past year has been on a podcasting tear. It acquired Gimlet Media, Anchor and Parcast in 2019. Then in February, Spotify bought The Ringer, Bill Simmons’ sports and culture site that boasts more than than 30 podcasts. Its most recent coup was its exclusive deal to host “The Joe Rogan Experience,” one of the world’s most popular podcasts.

BIG PICTURE: Where’s Apple? As Spotify goes on a pod hunting expedition, we haven’t heard much from the No. 1 platform for podcasts, which appears to be rapidly losing ground to its smaller rival.

LONG OVERDUE MAKEOVER

Quaker Oats is finally retiring the Aunt Jemima brand and its racist logo.

It took 130 years.

As news of that decision emerged Wednesday, other food brands got on board, too: Mars’ rice label Uncle Ben’s said it is “evolving” its visual identity. (It’s important to note the racism inherent in those “Aunt” and “Uncle” titles — they’re honorifics that white southerners applied to older black people, often servants, rather than “Mrs.” or “Mr.”)

Later in the day, Mrs. Butterworth, which is owned by Conagra, said it was also undergoing a “complete brand and packaging review.”

Meanwhile, we can’t help but notice all the still-pretty-racist logos and mascots that proliferate across the United States (looking at you, Washington Redskins. And you, Chiquita banana. And you, Nestle Eskimo Pie).

BREAKIN’ 2: EXTREMIST BOOGALOO

We really, really wish this were a story about scrappy city youths battling a greedy real estate developer with the just their wits and the power of dance. But this is not the 1984 cult classic “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.” This is a very different, decidedly not electric Boogaloo.

The Boogaloo folks of 2020 are less inclined to impromptu funky headspins than they are, say, stockpiling semi-automatic weapons for the imminent American civil war.

A bit of background: The FBI says that two men with links to the extremist Boogaloo movement are behind the killing of two law-enforcement officers in California late last month.

Facebook has a long and unflattering history of letting extremist views and conspiracy theories flourish on its platform, including the Boogaloo movement. Facebook said it had removed the Boogaloo groups the suspects posted to, and was reviewing others associated with the movement. Who’s upset: Lots of people. But especially MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. In a nearly seven-minute monologue Wednesday morning, Scarborough eviscerated Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whom he accused of raking in billions of dollars on “promoting extremism.” It was a pretty blistering rant for that hour of the morning. CNN Business’ David Goldman has more.

ANOTHER (POTENTIALLY) SCARY TECH UPDATE

Twitter just rolled out a feature allowing you to create 140-second audio tweets, which it hopes will bring a “more human touch” to the platform.

But users were quick to point out what else it could bring — namely, abuse and misinformation that Twitter has already spent years trying (with varying success) to combat in regular text tweets.

A human touch is one thing, but a human voice with a Twitter megaphone has the potential for harm — but is also, like, super annoying.

RENT: STILL TOO DAMN HIGH, BUT…

A lot of people want to get out of dodge right now — away from dense populations and expensive, small apartments, especially in places like San Francisco and New York.

That’s created at least one potential economic upside: City rents are falling as “pandemic pricing” sets in.

Last month, the top four most expensive cities — San Francisco, New York, Boston and San Jose — all saw rents on median one-bedroom apartments decline from a year ago, according to apartment listing platform Zumper.

RELATED: Federal foreclosures and eviction moratoriums that were set to expire at the end of June are being extended for two more months.

Correction: An earlier version of this report incorrectly characterized the nature of Kim Kardashian West’s Spotify podcast.