Delta CEO: ‘We still haven’t seen the bottom’

Money

Delta Air Lines expects revenue over the next three months to be down 90%, with no end of the industry’s troubles in sight.

“Even as Delta is burning more than $60 million in cash every day, we know we still haven’t seen the bottom,” said CEO Ed Bastian warned employees that Friday. He said April’s schedule will be down “at least 80% smaller than originally planned, with 115,000 flights canceled.”

As an example of the drop in traffic he said that on March 28, Delta carried only 38,000 customers, versus its normal late-March Saturday of traffic of 600,000.

“I wish I could predict this would end soon, but the reality is we simply don’t know how long it will take before the virus is contained and customers are ready to fly again,” he said.

He confirmed that Delta filed Friday for its share of $25 billion in federal grants for the airline industry approved by Congress last week.