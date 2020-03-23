US stock futures up after ending another day in the red

Money

Stock futures rose Monday evening as the market roller coaster caused by coronavirus continues.

Dow futures gained 487 points, or about 2.6%. S&P 500 futures were also up about 2.6% and Nasdaq futures were up around 2.4%.

US stocks ended Monday in the red, despite several new stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve meant to provide a boost to the markets.

Stocks fell Monday afternoon after a procedural Senate vote on a coronavirus economic stimulus bill failed for the second time in two days.

At its low point Monday, the Dow erased all of the gains it accumulated since the November 2016 election of President Donald Trump. The index briefly fell above 18,333 points, the level at which it closed on Election Day in 2016. It ended the day at nearly 18,592 points — slightly above that key level.