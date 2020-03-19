Stock futures fall after Thursday’s modest gains

Money

Stock futures fell Thursday evening, reversing what had looked like positive momentum for Wall Street earlier in the day.

Dow futures dropped 243 points, about 1.2%. Nasdaq futures were down about 0.9%, and S&P 500 futures fell about 1.3%.

It was another volatile day for trading Thursday, but the market closed with modest gains. The Dow finished up nearly 1%, or 188 points — the first time since March 6 that the index closed within 1,000 points from where it opened.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite ended 2.3% higher.

The New York Federal Reserve on Thursday continued its effort to create liquidity in the strained financial markets by announcing it would purchase another $10 billion of mortgage-backed securities, part of a larger package of $200 billion in mortgage bonds the Fed promised on Sunday to buy as it relaunched quantitative easing.

Late on Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed into a law a relief package that is also meant to help bolster the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.