President Trump says he supports a bailout for Boeing

Money

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Boeing should get financial assistance from the federal government in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Trump was already on record supporting help for the nation’s airlines, who have asked for about $50 billion in help for passenger airlines, along with $8 billion for cargo airlines and $10 billion for the nation’s airports. And when asked if he supported help for Boeing and aircraft suppliers such as General Electric, he said only that he would help Boeing and did not address help for suppliers.

Boeing has already been struggling with the crisis surrounding the 737 Max, which was grounded a year ago after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. That crisis has cost it nearly $19 billion, according to company filings.

Trump said that before the 737 Max crisis he considered Boeing the best company in the world. And he said he believed it was making progress on fixing its problem.

“And then all of a sudden this hits,” he said.

And after beginning his answer as saying the administration was looking at help for Boeing, he moved to definitely endorsing some kind of package, without giving details.

“Yes, I think we have to protect Boeing. We have to absolutely help Boeing,” he said. “Obviously when the airlines aren’t doing well then Boeing is not going to be doing well. So we’ll be helping Boeing.”

Now Boeing faces a new crisis as airlines around the globe face the risk of bankruptcy due to a plunge in passenger air travel. They might not be able to complete purchases of planes they had ordered. Because of that Boeing had its credit rating cut by Standard & Poor’s Monday to just two steps above junk-bond status, the lowest credit rating it has had in nearly 40 years.

Boeing is not on record asking for a bailout, though it issued a statement Monday suggesting that it could use some help.

“America’s aerospace industry — which supports over 2.5 million jobs and 17,000 suppliers — is facing an urgent challenge resulting from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Boeing’s statement. “We appreciate how the administration and Congress are engaging with all elements of the aviation industry during this difficult time.”