New Colorado sick leave policy now in effect

Your Money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As of January 1, most Colorado workers are guaranteed six days of paid sick leave a year.

With the Health Families and Workplaces Act now in effect, businesses with 16 or more employees are required to provide paid sick leave for their workers.

Sick time will be accrued, every 30 hours worked, equals one hour of paid sick leave. Workers can earn up to a maximum of 48 hours per year.

Starting in 2022, all employers, no matter the company's size, will be required to provide sick leave to their employees.

The sick leave may be carried over to the following year up to 48 hours.

This program is separate from the 80 hours of paid sick leave guaranteed to employees for COVID-19 related reasons.

For more information on the new policy click here.