Southeastern El Paso County gets area’s heaviest snow totals in Sunday night, Monday morning storm

Travel

EL PASO COUNTY , Colo. (KRDO) -- The first round of the latest snowstorm left the heaviest snow totals in an unlikely area.

Instead of the usual locations such as Woodland Park, Monument and Black Forest, southeastern El Paso County received the most snowfall -- between 5 and 7 inches.

Much of that snow fell between Yoder and Pueblo County; a county road crew supervisor said the weather caused no serious issues.

"This storm cam in from the south and that brought this area more snow than it would get otherwise," he said.

The county's rural areas have a mix of paved and gravel roads. The supervisor said that while plows remove frozen moisture from the paved roads as quickly as possible, crews try to leave moisture on gravel roads to soften them and eliminate the "washboard" effect that causes bumpy driving.

The county has eight people working and covering the area from Calhan south to the Pueblo County line. Crews began working at 4 a.m. Monday and a new crew took over at 2 p.m.