Events happening at the Fountain Creek Nature Center throughout September

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Here's a look at the events happening at the Fountain Creek Nature Center this month:

Online registration for these events can be found here.

The Fountain Creek Nature Center is at 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain, Colo. More information on the center can be found here.

Nature Adventures: Migration Masters

Thursday & Friday, September 7 and 8, 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Children ages 3-6, with an adult, will enjoy puppet shows or stories, crafts, hands-on activities, and discovery time on the trail. Prepaid registration is required. $3 per person including siblings and adults.

Fall Bird Count

Saturday, September 9, 7:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Join the annual tradition and help record the number of bird species and populations found in Fountain Creek Regional Park during fall migration. $5/person donation.

2's & 3's Outdoors

Thursday & Friday, September 14 & 15, 9 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Explore nature with your 2 or 3-year-old through interactive activities, a story, and a short hike. Prepaid registration is required. $3 per person including siblings and adults.

Girl Scout Badge Event

Saturday, September 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Daisies, Brownies, and Juniors can register for fun sessions to meet badge requirements for these badges: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Daisies-Buddy Camper 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.Brownies-Cabin Camper 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Brownies-Outdoor Adventurer 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Juniors-Eco Camper

Sessions are limited. Prepaid registration is required. $5 per Girl Scout per badge activity.

Homeschool Fridays: Awesome Arthropods

Friday, September 22, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Not “bugs” - arthropods! Learn about insects, spiders, and their relatives with a puppet show, arthropod activity, and guided hike to catch arthropods. Designed for grades K-2. Prepaid registration is required. $4 per person.

What Lives in Fountain Creek?

Saturday, September 23, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Fish, frogs, turtles, macroinvertebrates: Fountain Creek is home to an abundance of creatures. Using a variety of tools and techniques, we will get into and explore Fountain Creek to see who lives in the creek. For ages 10+. Prepaid registration is required. $5 per person, $4 per member.

Nature Haiku Class for Kids

Saturday, September 23, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

What could be better than a walk in the woods in fall? How about adding a haiku or two as you go? Drop your kids ages 7-10 off for an afternoon of creativity and connecting their five senses with writing. Prepaid registration required, $30 per child, $25 per member child.

Active Adults: Autumn Equinox Evening Hike

September 23, 2023, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The Autumn Equinox marks the transition to longer nights and cooler temperatures. Welcome this season of change with a slow, mindful walk through the park. Bring a journal and pencil to record observations and practice gratitude along the way. Afterward, people can make festive fall candles to take home! Prepaid registration is required. $10 per person, $8 per member.

Creek Week Kick-off