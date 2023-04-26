“Take it to the Track” returns to Colorado for its 19th season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Start your engines because the opening night of the Colorado State Patrol’s (CSP) “Take it to the Track,” is racing its way to the southern Colorado region once again.

This will be the 19th season CSP has partnered up with Bandimere Speedway to give drivers of legal age the opportunity to legally race down the quarter-mile in a safe and controlled environment.

The event will take place Wednesday, April 26, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bandimere Speedway located at 3501 S. Rooney Road.

Troopers with CSP state the event comes after a 2022 investigation that found speeding as the top citation for drivers between the ages of 16-21.

For fatal crashes, speeding was the second-highest factor for at-fault drivers in the same age group.

“Take it to the Track” is a way for young adults to race each other, and even a CSP Trooper, safely and legally and not on the public roadways.

With the exception of June 14, June 21, July 12, and July 19, CSP's “Take It To The Track” test nights will be held every Wednesday and will run until October 11.

For more information about the event you can visit www.bandimere.com.