Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum commemorating Black History Month
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) is celebrating Black History Month with a series of galleries.
This month, the CSPM invites the public to experience special guided tours, public programs, and more.
“We want everyone to explore Black history at the CSPM all year round through our exhibits, programs, and virtual galleries. During this special month, we are looking forward to sharing with the community more stories and providing opportunities for them to delve deeper,” said Leah Davis Witherow, CSPM Curator of History
The CSPM is featuring the stories Any Place That is North and West, The Story of Us, and COS@150 in its permanent galleries. Online, the CSPM has an innovative Story of Us Mobile website that documents how the Black community has continued to shape the Pikes Peak region socially, politically, intellectually, culturally, and economically.
Black History Guided Tours
- Every Saturday at 11 a.m.
- RSVP required
Black History Live: Josephine Baker
- In Partnership with Colorado Humanities
- Presented by Becky Stone
Wednesday, February 8 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
- Free Event.
- Registration is required by clicking here
Black History Series – Legacy Matters & The Art of History
- Presented by Juanita Stroud Martin and Ashley Cornelius
- Saturday, February 11 from 2 – 3 p.m.
Free Event.
- Registration is required by clicking here.
Story of Us Mobile: Black Entrepreneurs History Tour
- Take a self-guided tour to explore how Black entrepreneurs shaped Colorado Springs's history
- Details here
Lunch & Learn: Back in the Day
- Presented by Lonzie Symonette
- Wednesday, February 22 from 12 – 12:45 p.m.
- Free
- Registration is required by clicking here.