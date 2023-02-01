Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum commemorating Black History Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) is celebrating Black History Month with a series of galleries.

This month, the CSPM invites the public to experience special guided tours, public programs, and more.

“We want everyone to explore Black history at the CSPM all year round through our exhibits, programs, and virtual galleries. During this special month, we are looking forward to sharing with the community more stories and providing opportunities for them to delve deeper,” said Leah Davis Witherow, CSPM Curator of History

Visitors in Any Place that is North and West Exhibit. From the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

The CSPM is featuring the stories Any Place That is North and West, The Story of Us, and COS@150 in its permanent galleries. Online, the CSPM has an innovative Story of Us Mobile website that documents how the Black community has continued to shape the Pikes Peak region socially, politically, intellectually, culturally, and economically.

Black History Guided Tours

Every Saturday at 11 a.m.

RSVP required

Black History Live: Josephine Baker, Wed., Feb. 8

In Partnership with Colorado Humanities

Presented by Becky Stone

Wednesday, February 8 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Free Event.

Registration is required by clicking here

Black History Series – Legacy Matters & The Art of History

Presented by Juanita Stroud Martin and Ashley Cornelius

Saturday, February 11 from 2 – 3 p.m.

Free Event.

Registration is required by clicking here.

Story of Us Mobile: Black Entrepreneurs History Tour

Take a self-guided tour to explore how Black entrepreneurs shaped Colorado Springs's history

Details here

Lunch & Learn: Back in the Day, Wed., Feb. 22

Presented by Lonzie Symonette

Wednesday, February 22 from 12 – 12:45 p.m.

Free

Registration is required by clicking here.

For more information on the CSPM, click here.