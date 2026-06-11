Steve’s Garden scores its first tomato of the summer

After just over a month of growing vegetables in Steve’s Garden, it’s time to celebrate a major milestone: the first tomato has officially been picked!

Gardening experts say timing is key when it comes to picking tomatoes and peppers. Picking produce as soon as it’s ripe helps protect it from squirrels, birds and other hungry visitors while also encouraging the plant to produce even more fruits and vegetables.

"You want them to be large tomatoes and you want them turning red not a soft red, " said Mike spencer with Spencer's Produce Lawn & Garden Centers.

Peppers require a slightly different approach.

"Yet with peppers, when you get the size that you want them, you can [go] ahead and pick them easily," said Spencer. "You don't want to pick them when they are green, you want to wait until they get dark green, most of the flavors are there by then," added Spencer.

Steve also shared one of his favorite gardening tips for spice lovers: if you enjoy extra-hot peppers, leave them on the plant a little longer. The extended time on the vine allows them to develop a hotter, more intense flavor.

Watch the video above to see the first tomato picked from Steve’s Garden and hear more expert tips for making the most of your summer garden.

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