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Steve's Garden

Adding more plants and color to Steve’s Garden

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Published 5:40 PM

Fortunately, we have seen a little bit of rain here in Colorado Springs. That's been good news for your plants, making for a great weekend to plant and add a little bit of color to your gardens.

You can add whatever flowers you want. Marigolds are good for a vegetable garden, since they keep pests away.

Be sure to click on the video above to see what Stormtracker13 Meteorologist has been adding to Steve's Garden.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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