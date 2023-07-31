Mustang Way trail in Manitou Springs being built by volunteers

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A new nature trail in Manitou Springs is being built by volunteers.

Mustang Way is a trail being built to connect Manitou Springs High School to the lower Intemann Trail.

The project comes in collaboration with the Manitou Springs School District, the Pikes Peak Trail CATS, the Manitou Springs Community Foundation, and the Manitou Springs City government.

Officials stated both students and the community wanted the connection to replace the trail that became unsafe following erosion.

Working with school district staff, volunteers designed a new model based on modern trail standards for a more sustainable, environmentally friendly path meant to last for years.

The new trail is expected to be 1130 feet long and two to three feet wide, with an average grade of 8%, which is good for hikers, bikers, and nature.

Work on Mustang Way started in 2022 with a few experienced volunteers and a design, but even with volunteer labor, officials stated the building trails still involved some costs as the trail design included rock retaining walls and other rock work.

Officials stated the Manitou Springs Community Foundation provided a grant to help pay for suitably sized and shaped rocks, plus snacks and water for volunteers, as well as other expenses.

Meanwhile, the City of Manitou Springs contributed the cost of t-shirts, designed with Manitou students, to give as a thank-you to volunteers who worked on the trail.

The Manitou School District also provided cash and staff support.

Following two after-school sessions and four Saturdays in September and October of 2022, some dedicated Manitou high school students, teachers, and staff, with experienced crew leaders from Pikes Peak Trail CATS, and other local trail organizations, worked on building the trail, and completed about a quarter of the work.

Officials stated trail work is expected to continue this year, with an expected completion date by Saturday, August 12.

Now, officials with the Pikes Peak Trail CATS are looking for 20 volunteers to finish the climbing turn, create needed back-slopes, and refine the trail head, in order to complete the trail.

Community members, students, teachers, staff are all welcome. No experience is necessary but registration is required.

High school students can volunteer with a waiver signed by a parent and middle school students must be accompanied by a parent volunteer.