Former bird sanctuary, homeless camp area targeted for major cleanup project in Colorado Springs

Colorado Outdoors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- You may have traveled past an 18-acre plot of land on South Academy Boulevard between Airport Road and Pikes Peak Avenue hundreds of times and never knew the property was formerly a bird sanctuary.

Lately, however, the area has fallen on hard times -- overgrown with invasive trees and populated with illegal homeless camps that have led to brush fires and trash dumping.

But all of that is changing, as city officials have started a major project to clean up and improve the area.

Many of the undesirable trees have been cut down, and much of the trash has been removed. The area is now more open than it has been in many years.

The project has two goals: To use Spring Creek flowing through the area to trap stormwater and reduce flooding risk; and to turn the area into a nice open space for outdoor recreation.

Many surrounding business owners likely are glad to hear about the project because they have long complained about homeless camps, litter and property damage.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will have more details about the project on its 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Friday.