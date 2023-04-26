Skip to Content
Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station to burn forest slash warning public of possible visible smoke

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station (SFS) will be conducting prescribed burns on Wednesday, April 26, alerting the community of visible smoke that may be seen several miles from the area. 

With support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the SFS’s Natural Resources Program, approximately 24 piles of accumulated forest slash will be burned.

The slash was collected and piled over the past two years as part of a forest health and habitat improvement program, according to officials with Peterson Space Force Base. 

The controlled burns will be closely monitored and conducted between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

