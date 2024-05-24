Pueblo School District 60 reaches new agreement to raise pay for teachers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO13) – Pueblo School District 60 is announcing a new tentative two-year agreement with the Teacher’s Union, also known as the Pueblo Education Association.

Starting this upcoming 2024-25 school year, the District’s base salary for teachers will increase to $48,600, with the top teacher salary at $105,131.

This is an increase of 8% to the initial base salary, according to officials.

For the following school year, from 2025-26, the base salary will increase to $50,500 with the top teacher salary increasing to $107,813. Officials say this is an increase of 3.9% to the base salary.

Beyond that, Pueblo District 60 says teachers will also see improvements to their benefits.

They say they will make additional contributions to teachers’ insurance plans, bringing that total monthly contribution to $750. Zooming out, this is a 15.4% increase in salary over the new two-year agreement and a 25% increase in benefits.

Pueblo District 60 hopes that this salary increase will not only retain current teachers but also attract new ones. They add the agreement exists because of extensive collaboration with the Teacher’s Union.