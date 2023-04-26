Enjoy breathtaking views while working out at Red Rock’s summer event “Yoga on the Rocks”

MORRISON, Colo. (KRDO) – Calling all yogis across the Colorado state region. Red Rocks is offering a workout like no other with the return of its summer event "Yoga on the Rocks."

"Yoga on the Rocks" will run every Saturday between June and August, with all sessions beginning at 7 a.m.

Bilingual sessions will also be offered with classes being taught in both Spanish and English.

For those under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must sign a waiver in order to participate. The waiver will be available at the venue during the event.

Tickets are available online only and season pass holders will get priority access to the venue before the general public.

Singular sessions will be $18 and season passes are $160.

Red Rocks asks all you bring is water, a yoga mat, and good energy.

For more information about the event and where to purchase tickets you can visit the Red Rocks website by clicking the link here.