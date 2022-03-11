Skip to Content
Concert lineup for 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days announced

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Frontier Days has officially announced its 2022 concert lineup.

Jason Aldean kicks off the 126th year for the 'Daddy of 'Em All' on Friday, July 22. He's joined by Gabby Barrett.

Other artists include Dierks Bentley, Kid Rock, and Sam Hunt. For the final night of the festival, County music legends Brooks & Dunn will take the stage on Saturday, July 20.

Below is a look at the full concert lineup:

  • Jason Aldean with Gabby Barret: July 22
  • Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams: July 23
  • Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissel: July 24
  • Kid Rock with Night Ranger: July 27
  • Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll, and Nelly: July 28
  • Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson: July 29
  • Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane: July 30

Tickets go on sale on March 16, at 9 a.m. For concert information, click here.

In addition to music, fans can enjoy professional bull riding, rodeos, a carnival, food, and more.

Cheyenne Frontier Days began in 1897 as a festival similar to Greeley's "Potato Day." The rodeo quickly expanded and according to officials, is now one of the most "authentic and largest rodeo events in the world."

The event runs from July 21 until July 31. For more information on Cheyenne Frontier Days, click here.

