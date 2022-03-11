Concert lineup for 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days announced

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Frontier Days has officially announced its 2022 concert lineup.

Jason Aldean kicks off the 126th year for the 'Daddy of 'Em All' on Friday, July 22. He's joined by Gabby Barrett.

Other artists include Dierks Bentley, Kid Rock, and Sam Hunt. For the final night of the festival, County music legends Brooks & Dunn will take the stage on Saturday, July 20.

Our 2022 lineup is HERE! 🎟️ Tickets on sale March 16! Who are you excited to see? pic.twitter.com/rnJ3EZCCC4 — Cheyenne Frontier Days (@CheFrontierDays) March 11, 2022

Below is a look at the full concert lineup:

Jason Aldean with Gabby Barret: July 22

Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams: July 23

Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissel: July 24

Kid Rock with Night Ranger: July 27

Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll, and Nelly: July 28

Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson: July 29

Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane: July 30

Tickets go on sale on March 16, at 9 a.m. For concert information, click here.

Cheyenne Frontier Days

In addition to music, fans can enjoy professional bull riding, rodeos, a carnival, food, and more.

Cheyenne Frontier Days began in 1897 as a festival similar to Greeley's "Potato Day." The rodeo quickly expanded and according to officials, is now one of the most "authentic and largest rodeo events in the world."

Cheyenne Frontier Days

The event runs from July 21 until July 31. For more information on Cheyenne Frontier Days, click here.