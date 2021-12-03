Colorado Springs Festival of Lights Parade back after year off due to COVID

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Festival of Lights Parade is back after organizers were forced to cancel the traditional parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the Festival of Lights was a drive-thru event in the World Arena parking lot. Instead of a traditional parade, around 300 spectators drove by parade entries.

This year, the Festival of Lights Parade is coming back in full swing. There are about 70 floats, bands, and other units planned to participate in the parade procession. The 2021 theme for the Festival of Lights parade is "Songs of the Season."

The parade begins at 5:50 p.m. Saturday. The procession is on Tejon Street, from St. Vrain Street to Vermijo Avenue. Below is a map of the parade and road closures in the area.

According to organizers, they expect to see roughly 60,000 in attendance. People are encouraged to arrive early to find parking and a place to sit.

On-street metered parking will be available on all open roads. Organizers say there are five nearby parking garages available for attendees. The three garages that are city parking garages will be available for $1 per hour. The parking garages are located below:

Plaza of the Rockies building on Colorado Ave. between Nevada and Tejon

Garage on Nevada and Colorado, city operated

Bus Barn on Nevada and Kiowa, city operated

Under the Antlers Hotel on Cascade - enter off of W. Pikes Peak or Colorado Ave.

Parking Garage on Cascade and Bijou, city operated

Handicapped parking can be found on Bijou Street and Kiowa Street between Nevada Avenue and Cascade Avenue.

For additional information on the Festival of Lights Parade, click here.