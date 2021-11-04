Second Colorado Springs In-N-Out opening Friday, Nov. 5

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The second In-N-Out location in Colorado Springs is set to open Friday.

According to officials, the restaurant, at 2895 New Center Point, will open its doors at 10:30 a.m. The second location was announced in July of 2020 before the first one even opened.

The first In-N-Out in Colorado Springs opened in November of 2020. That grand opening brought immense lines.