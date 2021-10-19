‘Fight Night’ along the Pueblo Riverwalk

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo is hosting a Trick-or-Treat event for the community.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, people can celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating during Fright Night along the Pueblo Riverwalk.

There will be a costume contest beginning at 2 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m. Finalists will be posted on Facebook, where the public can decide on a winner for each category. Categories include

Ages 0-2

Ages 3-6

Ages 7-12

Family/group

Pet (only on Facebook)

In addition to trick-or-treating and costumes, people can enjoy boat rides for $5 and a mini pumpkin patch. The pumpkins were donated by Dionisio Produce and Farm. Several other businesses donated gifts that will be given to costume contest winners.