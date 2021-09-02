BLM begins historic operation to gather Colorado wild horses, activists want it stopped

Lifestyle

CRAIG, Colo. (KRDO) -- This week, the Bureau of Land Management began the largest operation in state history to gather wild horses in northwestern Colorado.

The BLM says they have to get the horses because the drought stripped away resources to keep the animals alive. The roundup process uses a helicopter to drive the horses into traps.

However, animal activists want the roundup to stop. Our sister station 9News shares the wild horse's roundup story above.

Read the full 9News article here.