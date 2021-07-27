First vote on changes to carport ordinance expected Tuesday by Colorado Springs City Council

Lifestyle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An issue that has been a controversy for nearly a year is close to being resolved by the City Council.

On Tuesday afternoon, members expected to have their first official vote on amending the current ordinance regulating carports.

The matter is scheduled to come up on the agenda around 3 p.m.

Carports became a controversy last year after more than 80 homeowners were cited for violating the ordinance, which states how far a carport can be located from a city street, sidewalk or right-of-way.

Several of the cited homeowners filed appeals to the council and the Planning Commission, and in January the council granted a six-month moratorium on citations and new carport installations; that moratorium was extended earlier this month.

Earlier this summer, the commission approved an amended version of the ordinance that may allow cited homeowners to be in compliance and the council must now give final approval.

A final decision won't be official until a second council vote next month.