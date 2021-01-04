More than 100 guests rescued from broken chairlift at Winter Park Resort

Lifestyle

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday, guests at Winter Park Resort found themselves trapped on chairlifts after the Pioneer Express Lift stopped working.

Video shared on Reddit by user Hilo260 shows ski patrollers using ropes to lower people from chairlifts and shimmying across the cables that connect each chair.

video courtesy of Hilo260

According to Winter Park Public Relations and Communication Manager Jen Miller, 125 guests were rescued. Miller says ski patrol and lifts maintenance used manual evacuation to get everyone off and safe to the ground. From start to finish, she said, it took roughly three hours.

The Pioneer Express Lift remained closed Monday for repairs, she says crews are working on getting it up and running as soon as possible.

“All Winter Park Resort [lifts] go through required annual maintenance and inspection with the Colorado Tramway Safety Board,” Winter Park Miller wrote in an email to 9NEWS. “… The Pioneer Express went through required maintenance and passed inspection for the season. The resort teams are working to repair the mechanical issue.”

Miller told KRDO every guest involved received a voucher for a lift ticket that they can either use or can handoff to someone else. First, they will need to fill out the information that can be found on the voucher. It also included a $5 coupon for food or beverage for immediate use at the resort.

"These are infrequent," Miller said. "Manual evacuations happen, but not often."

There were no reports of any injuries during the rescue.