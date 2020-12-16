Zoom lifts 40-minute limit for New Year’s Eve

Lifestyle

(KRDO) -- Zoom announced there will be no limit for video calls on New Year's Eve. Starting December 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. through January 2, 2021, at 6 a.m. users will be able to video chat beyond the typical 40-minute limit.

This will be available globally to all users.

The video and online chat company said doing away with the time limit on calls will help users safely connect to family and friends during the holidays.

The maximum capacity for participants is still 100 per meeting and free accounts won't have access to other features like polling and co-hosts.

