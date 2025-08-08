Police: Shooter at Emory University in Atlanta dead

Matthew Sanders

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police exchanged gunfire with a shooter on the Emory University campus in Georgia on Friday afternoon, sources told ABC News.

The school warned the campus on its website, saying the incident was taking place near the Emory Point CVS.

A shelter-in-place order was put in place, but was lifted at 6:43 p.m. local time.

Police wrote on social media the shooter is dead and a law enforcement officer was injured. The scene remains active as the investigation continues.

