Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgages of two fallen Colorado heroes ahead of Memorial Day weekend

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – In honor of Memorial Day, two fallen Colorado heroes' families are having their mortgage paid off in remembrance of the two who served their country and community.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced today, Wednesday, May 24, that it has paid off the mortgage on the Colorado Springs home of Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra and the Fountain home of Army Staff Sergeant Micah Walker.

The Foundation states it wants to ensure the families left behind will always have a place to call home.

K9 Officer Julian Becerra, was enlisted in the United States Air Force in 2006. He spent the next eight years serving his country and following his position at the Air Force, he began a career in law enforcement as a Detention Specialist for the El Paso County Jail.

That’s where, the Foundation states, Becarra met his wife Katie who was working as a nurse at that time.

Officer Becerra moved to Colorado and joined the Fountain Police Department, where he was selected for the K9 program in 2020.

On February 11, Officer Becerra died after being fatally injured when he fell from an overpass while chasing carjacking suspects.

Becarra is survived by his wife and their two children, Isabella and Mateo.

K9 Officer Julian Becerra | Tunnel to Towers Foundation K9 Officer Julian Becerra | Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Army Staff Sergeant (SSgt) Micah Walker was a member of the 10th Special Forces Group.

SSgt Walker passed away on July 27, 2021 during a training incident at the Army Combat Diver Qualification Course in Key West, Florida.

Prior to his passing, SSgt Walker spent six years as a missionary with Impact Africa, in Johannesburg, South Africa where he eventually met and married his wife Cori.

Following the birth of their first born daughter, the Foundation states that’s when Ssgt Walker’s family moved back to Colorado where he enlisted in the United states Army. There, he became a Special Forces Combat Medic.

Ssgt Walker is survived by his wife and their three children.

Army Staff Sergeant Micah Walker | Tunnel to Towers Foundation Army Staff Sergeant Micah Walker | Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Foundation stated they have ensured the family SSgt Walker left behind can stay in the home the family purchased months before his passing.