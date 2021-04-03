St. Mary’s drops first game of the season

Home

St. Mary's lost it's first game of the season, 48-14, to Estes Park on Saturday.

The Pirates fell behind 18-0, but got back into the game thanks to a touchdown run by Landon Kane on 4th and long. The score was setup by a Gus Smith interception.

However, St. Mary's couldn't continue the momentum, and Estes Park took control from there.

The Pirates fall to 2-1.