Skip to Content
Home
By
Published 11:05 pm

St. Mary’s drops first game of the season

St. Mary's lost it's first game of the season, 48-14, to Estes Park on Saturday.

The Pirates fell behind 18-0, but got back into the game thanks to a touchdown run by Landon Kane on 4th and long. The score was setup by a Gus Smith interception.

However, St. Mary's couldn't continue the momentum, and Estes Park took control from there.

The Pirates fall to 2-1.

Colorado Springs / Friday Night Blitz / High School Sports / Local / Local News / Must See Videos / News / Sports / Sports / Sports Video / Video

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content