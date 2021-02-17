Skip to Content
February 17, 2021 10:53 pm
Two of the best to play high school basketball in Southern Colorado return home to square off in college

It was a homecoming on Wednesday night for two of the best to ever play high school basketball in Southern Colorado. As Hunter Maldonado, who starred at Vista Ridge, currently plays for Wyoming went up against Javonte Johnson, who shined at Cheyenne Mountain, he plays for New Mexico. The Lobos have not played a game on campus all season because of Covid-19. The Lobos are borrowing the gym at the Air Force Academy for two games against Wyoming.

Johnson tied the game up with a three pointer with 29 seconds left to play. It sent the game into overtime. The Cowboys would eventually win the game 83-74 in overtime. Maldonado finished the game with eleven points.

