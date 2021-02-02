National Signing Day
Student-athletes from southern Colorado are signing their national letters of intent today. Here's a list of those signing their letters of intent.
Fountain Fort Carson
Q. Jones - Football - Dartmouth
Malik McClarity - Football - Midland
Ricky Rivera - Football - Ohio Northern
Florence
Bijah Cornell - Football - CSU Pueblo
Pine Creek
Bobby Millhauser - Baseball - Arizona Christian University
Roenikk Hernandez - Baseball - CSU Pueblo
Rampart
Cale Cormany - Football - Fort Hays State
Vista Ridge
Ahmir Braxton - Football - Dartmouth
Keyon Burris - Football - Highland Community College
Garrett Douglas - Soccer - Dakota Wesleyan University
Parker Hahne - Lacrosse - University of Dubuque
Khalif Ruffin-Harrington - UCCS - Track
Taylor Hees - Dodge City Community College - Cheer
Roderick Lewis - Montana State University-Billings Soccer
Comments