National Signing Day

Student-athletes from southern Colorado are signing their national letters of intent today. Here's a list of those signing their letters of intent.

Fountain Fort Carson

Q. Jones - Football - Dartmouth

Malik McClarity - Football - Midland

Ricky Rivera - Football - Ohio Northern

Florence

Bijah Cornell - Football - CSU Pueblo

Pine Creek

Bobby Millhauser - Baseball - Arizona Christian University

Roenikk Hernandez - Baseball - CSU Pueblo

Rampart

Cale Cormany - Football - Fort Hays State

Vista Ridge

Ahmir Braxton - Football - Dartmouth

Keyon Burris - Football - Highland Community College

Garrett Douglas - Soccer - Dakota Wesleyan University

Parker Hahne - Lacrosse - University of Dubuque

Khalif Ruffin-Harrington - UCCS - Track

Taylor Hees - Dodge City Community College - Cheer

Roderick Lewis - Montana State University-Billings Soccer

