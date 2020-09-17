Roller coaster ride ends as high school football returns for spring

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KRDO) -- The term players and coaches chose to describe the last few months was "roller coaster."

"It's been a roller coaster. Up and down, hearing we'll have a season, then we won't. we're finally getting the goal we wanted, so we're feeling great again," said Pine Creek offensive lineman Branyon Murdock.

Fountain Fort-Carson coach Jake Novotny called it an "emotional" roller coaster. "They got a crash course on what life is really quickly," Novotny said.

"The roller coaster our kids have been through with the decisions and the ups and downs, I think they're just ready to play football, and they are excited to get going," said Pueblo West coach Clint Buderus.

The ride is finally over.

CHSAA'S decision to allow schools and districts to decide for themselves if they want to play football, field hockey, and spirit this fall, was celebrated by coaches, players, and parents across the state.

"Man I'm pumped," said Pine Creek safety Beau Freyler. "Getting back with the boys right now is a really good feeling. With all of the uncertainty the last couple of weeks, it's the best news I've heard in a while."

Under the current guidelines, the season will begin on October 8th. Most teams will start practicing next Thursday. After a six-game regular season, those who make the playoffs will start their quest for a state championship on November 21st. The state title game is set for December 5th.

Teams who miss the playoffs can schedule a seventh game.

KRDO's Chase Golightly has more here.