Kids in Colorado Springs neighborhood open their own ‘zoo’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the weather starting to warm up while the statewide stay at home order continues, kids in southern Colorado are finding creative ways to occupy their time.

KRDO's Rob Namnoum found a neighborhood in Colorado Springs where kids are bringing the zoo to you.

With the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some kids in a Banning Lewis Ranch neighborhood have made their own 'zoo.' A zoo with stuffed animals that is.

If you poke your head in you'll see sea otters, the Easter Bunny. You'll learn fun facts about wildlife in the Rockies, about elephants and dolphins.

All that the young zookeepers ask is that you don't touch the animals.