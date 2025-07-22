What is healthier, corn syrup or cane sugar? Medical expert explains

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Popular soda brand Coca-Cola announced it will launch a soda that uses real cane sugar instead of the now commonly used high-fructose corn syrup, amid calls from the president.

KRDO's medical expert Dr. Neha Sharma joined us in the studio to break down the difference between the two.

"So corn syrup is a sweet syrup made from corn starch, which is genetically modified field corn in the U.S. There are two types of these corn syrups," said Dr. Sharma when discussing what corn syrup actually is made of. "One is just regular, and that's mostly glucose, but it's less sweeter. And then there's high fructose corn syrup, which uses some of the glucose and converts it into fructose, making it sweeter and closer to table sugar."

So you might be wondering why corn syrup was chosen over using regular sugar in the first place. According to Dr. Sharma, it's quite simple.

"Well, firstly, it's cheaper. Um, way cheaper than cane sugar, and second, it has a very long shelf life and it can keep processed foods moist in your pantry. And it is also easier to mix in liquids like soda. It gives it a little bit of a smoother texture and lastly, because there's so much corn grown in the US, there's a supply chain advantage and it's easier to get."

Dr. Sharma also helped us answer the main debate between corn syrup vs. cane sugar: Which one is actually healthier?

"They're actually pretty similar, um, so they're mostly half and half, half glucose, half fructose, but with high fructose corn syrup, the fructose content is about 55%, so just slightly more than cane sugar, and studies out there do say that high fructose can actually cause a lot of issues, health issues like obesity, liver disease, so none of them are superior or none of them are better for you but high fructose syrup is slight worse overall."

Dr. Sharma said this highly discussed topic stems from "health issues associated with fructose consumption, um, and these include insulin resistance that can lead to diabetes. It can raise your bad cholesterol. It can contribute to obesity weight issues, and it can also cause um liver issues and inflammation in your body."

Dr. Sharma goes on to tell our team that experts agree that we should keep consumption as low as possible for both.

