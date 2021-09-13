Plan to spend $93 million in federal pandemic recovery funding presented Monday to Colorado Springs City Council

CovidRecovery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City leaders are calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; getting federal money to pay for projects that otherwise wouldn't be funded with local dollars.

That possibility exists because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city will receive $93 million from the American Rescue Plan Act -- $76 million for a variety of projects and another $17 million specifically for housing needs.

Much of the $76 million will pay for certain infrastructure projects and business/economic recovery; some of it has already been spent on pay increases for public safety personnel.

The $17 million will finance rental payment assistance and a variety of services for the homeless.

Some council members expressed concern about other intended uses of the federal money, such as watering systems for city-owned golf courses and cemeteries, as well as for renovation of the City Auditorium.

Jeff Greene, chief of staff for Mayor John Suthers, said that the irrigation projects are a high priority because of aging infrastructure.

"Those are examples of that the city has not funded well in the past," he said. "Updating those systems will cut water usage by at least 20 percent."

Other council members questioned allocating $2.5 million as part of a proposed plan to renovate the City Auditorium and transfer its ownership to a private organization.