Last payment made on 2016 ‘No Man’s Land’ project by El Paso County Commissioners

CovidRecovery

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved spending the remaining $562,000 of the $30 million Westside Avenue Action Plan, an improvement project along West Colorado Avenue between 31st Street and Manitou Springs.

The money reimburses construction workers for upgrades already completed along that stretch, although some final steps -- such as pouring concrete for sidewalks -- continue.

The project started in 2016 to install new street lighting, landscaping, curbs, sidewalks, improved drainage and a bridge over Fountain Creek in an area called "No Man's Land" because it had long been neglected and deteriorating.

Most of the work was finished by fall of 2018 but the project lasted longer -- and costed more -- because of delays tied to removing large boulders, old utility lines and rail lines, a used tire dump and acquiring property.

The construction seriously decreased business for merchants along the corridor, only to be followed by the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So was the project worthwhile? Will it deliver on its potential to revive the economy in that area? And have businesses recovered?

