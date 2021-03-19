Gov. Polis announces $30 million in state stimulus goes towards making Colorado streets safer

CovidRecovery

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis announced plans to put $30 million in state stimulus funding into the Safer Main Streets and Revitalizing Main Street Programs.

The governor made the announcement Friday, alongside other lawmakers and business owners in Golden.

Gov. Polis says with the money, downtown main streets will become safer, and businesses will be able to expand and serve more customers.

"Investing in more open spaces for kids and families to enjoy the outdoors safely. Community activities help bring back street fairs and music festivals. It can create stages and structures and cultural gatherings," said Gov. Polis. "So many of the things that have been postponed or canceled. It's been so hard for many of us this year."

According to lawmakers, the $30 million won't go only towards roads. Gov. Polis says the investment will create jobs in the coming weeks and months.

This is the first state stimulus money to be earmarked.