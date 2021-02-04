Colorado restaurant workers to be included in next round of COVID-19 vaccinations

CovidRecovery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Employees in restaurants across the state have been deemed "essential workers" and will be included in the next round of coronavirus vaccinations, according to the Colorado Restaurant Association.

The CRA said it learned of the development earlier this week, and had been trying since the beginning of the vaccination process to get employees vaccinated as soon as possible -- even sending a letter to state officials and asking them about the matter every week.

The next phase of vaccinations reportedly will include employees at restaurants and grocery stores, and other essential workers, after teachers and residents 65 and older receive the vaccine.

Colorado restaurants have lost $3 billion since the pandemic began nearly a year ago, the CRA said.

Some restaurant owners believe that having their employees vaccinated sooner will make customers feel more comfortable about eating out, and motivate the return of customers who have been uneasy about dining at eateries.

The CRA said that 10% of the state's workforce is restaurant employees who are deserving of essential worker status because they work in close contact with customers who have to take off their masks to eat and drink.