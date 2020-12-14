Pikes Peak area tourism rebounds strongly from COVID-19 pandemic

CovidRecovery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A strong fall season for visitors has significantly improved the outlook of the 2020 tourism season in the Pikes Peak region.

America's Mountain set a record during September, October and November with a 25% increase in attendance -- more than 153,000 people -- the largest three-month period in its history.

The surge in visitors means that Pikes Peak officials now expect an overall decline of 15% rather than a projected 50% because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mild weather and the relaxing of pandemic health restrictions are two reasons cited for the turnaround.

Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit COS, the local convention and visitors bureau, said other area tourist attractions are having increases in visitors this fall.

"We held off on advertising until the summer and fall," he said. "I believe we've seen the fruits of that. The outdoor attractions seem to be faring the best. It makes sense that more people would be going to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Cave of the Winds, Manitou Cliff Dwellings. I'm hearing 10% to 15% increases."

Price said an indication of the strong rebound has been in traffic on the Visit COS website.

"Since August, it's been up month over month," he said. "In the third quarter of 2020, traffic to our trip planner on the site is up 93%. Primarily, that traffic is from Colorado and neighboring states."

Price said that Visit, COS, local businesses and the state have played roles in the tourism revival.

"The Olympic and Paralympic Museum opening in July has been a big help, too, he said. "It's getting very good statewide and national exposure."

However, Price said the financial impact of the pandemic on the local tourism isn't over yet, despite the recent rise in visitors.

"Our hotel and car rental tax is still down 45% over last year," he said. "People still can't eat indoors or meet in groups. We think we'll begin to see a full rebound in the second half of next year after more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine."

He also expects the 2021 tourist season to get a boost from the completion of the new Pikes Peak summit house and the renovation of the Manitou Cog Railway, as well as from the start of five daily flights offered by Southwest Airlines.

This will be the second straight year that attendance on Pikes Pikes Peak has decreased after increasing for eight straight years -- culminating with nearly 600,000 visitors in 2018.

As for Garden of the Gods, which received more than 6 million visitors last year, Price described this year's attendance as "very steady."