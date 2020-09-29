Colorado’s governor to focus on schools, education during COVID briefing Tuesday

CovidRecovery

DENVER (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis plans to have three guests speaking with him during his weekly briefing on the state's COVID-19 response Tuesday, and the focus appears to be on schools and education.

Joining Polis will be Katy Anthes, state commissioner of education; Rico Munn, superintendent of Aurora Public Schools; and Dr. Chris Rogers, a child/adolescent psychiatrist and medical director of child and adolescent services at the Medical Center of Aurora.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. at the governor's mansion in Denver. KRDO NewsChannel 13 will cover the briefing and have more details afterward.