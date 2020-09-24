El Paso County commissioners approve using federal COVID-19 recovery funds to repair damage to Paint Mines

CovidRecovery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vandalism and other damage to the Paint Mines Interpretive Park near Calhan in northeastern El Paso County will be repaired with approximately $328,000 from federal CARES Act funding.

Earlier this week, El Paso County commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the allocation, with commissioner chairman Mark Waller absent.

However, Waller has previously expressed the need for more enforcement at and monitoring of the park.

The county wants to repair damage -- and prevent future damage -- caused by recent vandalism as well as increased visitation and overcrowding of trails and parking lots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Repair work will focus on resurfacing the trail, adding shoulders along the trail, installing drainage culverts as well as fences and signs, building trail drainage structures and expanding one of two existing parking lots.

CARES Act funding is used to help local governments recover from the pandemic, so it's unclear how the park project specifically qualifies for the money.

A start date for repair work and the schedule for completion have not been released.