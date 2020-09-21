Colorado Springs budget better but still not great for 2020, 2021 due to pandemic

CovidRecovery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city's chief financial officer told the City Council that despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's budget is in better shape than it was early in the worldwide outbreak.

But Charae McDaniel told the council during its Monday work session that several factors could change the status of the budget for this year and next year.

McDaniel said the city remains on track to have a decrease in city revenue this year, but that could be offset by a strong Christmas shopping season, and the city collecting online sales tax revenue for the first time.

Next year's budget, she said, is projected to show an increase in city revenue, and the city will continue some financial measures taken this year to balance the budget.

However, Councilman David Geislinger expressed concern about whether the city's financial numbers have been aided by the federal government providing stimulus checks to citizens and recovery funding to local governments and businesses.

"If we don't get any of that next year, I want to know what the true financial impact will be to us," he said.

