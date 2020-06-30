COVID-19 pandemic forces closure of popular pumpkin patch in Cañon City

CovidRecovery

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Summer isn't two weeks old yet and a local business has already announced it won't open this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diana's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, a popular fall tradition and attraction in Cañon City, made the announcement on its Facebook page last Thursday.

As late as April 24, Diana's had still planned to open and asked people for feedback on possible changes designed to promote health safety for visitors.

However, even after considering closing some activities and promoting the use of masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing, Diana's decided to close entirely.

Diana's brought large groups of families together, in close contact -- for activities such as gathering pumpkins, climbing hay bales and walking through a cornfield maze -- and those activities simply aren't considered safe during the pandemic.

According to the Facebook post, Diana's will take the year off to improve the farm by planting a green fertilizer crop to improve the soil, and no corn or pumpkins will be planted.

"We did not make this decision lightly," the post reads. "It comes with great concern for everyone that we do this."

Diana's plans to celebrate its 20th anniversary in the fall of 2021.