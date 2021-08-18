New surge in COVID-19 cases: Are Colorado Springs hospitals prepared for local impacts?

Coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As hospitals in some states are overwhelmed with admitting and treating COVID-19 cases during the latest spike from the Delta variant, KRDO NewsChannel 13 is checking on the situation at local hospitals.

We're reaching out to Centura Health (Penrose Hospital) and UC Health (Memorial Hospital) to ask the following questions:

Is there a concern about an increase in hospitalizations?

2. Is there a plan to accept patients from other states where hospitals are overwhelmed?

3. Will elective surgeries have to be postponed as they were during the first wave of the pandemic last year?

